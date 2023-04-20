A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR NEARLY ALL OF EAST TEXAS UNTIL 9 PM THURSDAY EVENING. CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR LARGE HAIL AND STRONG WINDS.

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms through at least midnight tonight. Some storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 62. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few showers and storms (especially in Deep East Texas). The best chance of storms for our northern half will be in the morning. Deep East Texas’ storm threat will be more than likely in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 74. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and mild. Low: 48. High: 75. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers. With more rain and clouds, temperatures will remain a little cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 49. High: 65. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 50. High: 68. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: More storms are possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 58. High: 73. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few storms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 76. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 56. High: 70. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.