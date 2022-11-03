TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, muggy, and a little breezy. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two possible in the morning. Severe storms are likely starting in the afternoon. All modes of severe weather are possible with the primary threats being the threat of damaging winds and tornadoes. Chance of rain: 90%. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 50. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a shower or two.. Low: 60. High: 79. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 61. High: 80. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 60. High: 78. Winds: SE 5 MPH.