TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies after midnight. Low: 77. Winds: South 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower around in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 78. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Temperatures will remain hot and humid. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with an isolated shower. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 70. High: 95. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 71. High: 96. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.