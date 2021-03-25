Thursday Evening Forecast: Soak up the sun Friday, storms this weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear skies and cool. The breeze relaxing after 8 PM. Temperatures to the lower 60s and the 50s. Wind: WNW to NW 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear sky and colder. Patchy fog possible. Lows: upper 40s to near 50. Wind: NE, turning SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 78. Winds: SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Increasing clouds. Warmer night. Lows: lower 60s to upper 50s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds increase again. A 40% to 60% chance of storms after 4 PM and into the evening. Severe storms possible, with a hail & wind threat. High: 79. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy. Spotty showers ending by midday, a 30% chance. Low: 56. High: 66. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Widespread rain possible, a 40% chance. Cooler. Low: 54. High: 60. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Drier, but warmer and humid. Low: 48. High: 77. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More rain and thunderstorms, a 40% chance. Low: 66. High: 70. Wind: SW, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Much cooler to begin the month of April. Sunshine. Low: 45. High: 62. Wind: NE 10 mph.