TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms through midnight. Once the front moves through and cooler temperatures settle in, we could see a few showers through daybreak. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 54. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around daybreak. Clouds will slowly decrease late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 68. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 56. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 73. Winds: W 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 47. High: 63. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 44. High: 66. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 47. High: 72. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 58. High: 75. Winds: S 15 MPH.