TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a complex of storms well off to the north. Most of us will stay rain-free. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms to our NE & E by the middle part of the morning. Some storms could be on the strong side. Otherwise, heat and humidity will continue to hold true through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 96. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and storms in the afternoon but most of you will miss out on the rain due to low coverage. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Temperatures will once again be near 100 degrees in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 100 degrees. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a couple of degrees cooler. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and not as hot. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.