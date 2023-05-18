TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 66. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with a late chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds. Chance of rain: 20% (40% night). High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 68. High: 81. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 64. High: 80. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and trending a little warmer. Low: 61. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 63. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 68. High: 88. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.