TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in Deep East Texas and far East Texas. Some storms will be intense with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 56. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with a stray thunderstorm. Temperatures will trend a little cooler than what they’ve been the past couple of days. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 66. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 50. High: 71. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and fairly warm for early January. Low: 54. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe with all modes of severe weather being a possibility. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 64. High: 72. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 51. High: 63. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 43. High: 60. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a cool. Low: 38. High: 57. Winds: N 10 MPH.