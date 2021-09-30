Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms at times this evening, likely Friday & Saturday

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers and storms possible, overall chance at 40%. The rain chance is greater in the central counties (west of HWY 259) after 8 PM from storms exiting the DFW area. Temperatures to the low 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms likely through early overnight, mostly in the central areas. Then, rain showers increasing around or after daybreak from the southwest. Lows: lower 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Widespread rain and storms likely by midday and afternoon, a 60% chance. A few storms could be gusty and heavy. This precipitation decreases to scattered showers by the evening. High: 81. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More periods of rain and storms, increasing for the afternoon and evening. Chances at 60%. A few storms could be on the strong side with wind gusts and hail the primary severe risk. Low: 69. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with sunshine returning. A cold front moves in for the afternoon and evening. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a north breeze. Low: 63. High: 85. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and comfortable. Reinforcing cold front by the afternoon. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and milder. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and comfortable. Low: 60. High: 82. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.