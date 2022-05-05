THIS EVENING: Storms clearing Deep East Texas by late evening, but the severe risk is over. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds decrease with patchy fog by morning. Lows: lower to middle 60s. Wind: NW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid and warm. High: 85. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny but much warmer. Low: 68. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph. Feels like temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

SUNDAY (MOTHER’S DAY): Partly cloudy and hot. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph. Feels like temperatures in the middle to some upper 90s.

MONDAY: Isolated shower chance in the afternoon heat. Otherwise, partly cloudy & humid. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Breezy & humid. Partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Muggy. Low: 71. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Staying hot and humid. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: South 10 mph.

