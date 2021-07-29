Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms ending tonight, nearing 100 for weekend

Rain will end tonight, and the heat increases for everyone for the final days of July. Temperatures will near 100 degrees for the weekend, with heat indicies (feel-like temperatures) between 103° – 110° in the afternoons. Late Sunday into Monday, a cold front moves in and will bring a rain & storm chance. Temperatures will drop significantly to the 80s and gradually rebound to the lower 90s into next week.

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms ending in southern areas. Skies become mostly clear. Temperatures to the 80s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Low: 77. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds, but more sunshine and hotter. High: 97. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and hotter. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and still hot. Low: 78. High: 97. Wind: SW 10 mph. Late evening, a 20% chance of rain and storms.

MONDAY: Cold front moves in with storms and rain expected, chances to 40%. Low: 72. Highs: middle 80s to near 90. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A 20% chance of rain in southern areas. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: East 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine and clouds. A 20% chance of rain and a few storms. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of isolated storms for the afternoon. Low: 73. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.