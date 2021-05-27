Thursday Evening Forecast: Storms possible after midnight

TONIGHT: Dry before midnight tonight with a chance of storms after midnight tonight. The best chance of storms will be between midnight at 4 AM. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 71. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms especially in the morning. A cold front is going to roll through the area. High: 85. Chance of rain: 40%. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day. However, the cold front mentioned above will keep us much cooler than what we’ve seen this week. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65. High: 76. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, mild, and dry. Low: 63. High: 79. Winds: E 10 MPH.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 64. High: 82. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. High: 81. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Slightly warmer. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 69. High: 83. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Relatively mild with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 81. Winds: SW 10 MPH.