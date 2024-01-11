TONIGHT: We’re under a slight and enhanced risk of severe weather for all of East Texas (Level 2 & 3). Severe storms may produce damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes. The main timeline storms will between 10 PM & 6 AM. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 36. Winds: SW 25 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and much colder. A wind advisory has been issued through the afternoon. High: 48. Winds: NW 25-30 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 29. High: 56. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures struggling throughout the day as more arctic air begins to spill in. A wintry mix will be possible late Sunday as temperatures fall below freezing. Chance of mix: 30%. Low: 27. High: 40. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: A wintry mix is looking more likely for Monday morning. Temperatures are going to remain well below freezing throughout the day. Chance of mix: 40%. Low: 22. High: 27. Winds: N 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: A hard freeze in the morning followed by a very cold afternoon. Low: 13. High: 32. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Low: 16. High: 47. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 30. High: 56. Winds: S 15 MPH.