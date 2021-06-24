Thursday Evening Forecast: Hotter Friday, storms as early as Sunday

THIS EVENING: Isolated shower before 8 PM south of HWY 31, otherwise clearing clouds. Check out the Strawberry Supermoon after 8:56 PM. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind: South-Southeast 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds returning after 2 AM. Very warm. Lows: middle to some upper 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds for the morning and then partly cloudy by the afternoon. Another isolated shower possible in southern areas, a 10% chance. Hot. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 10% – 20% chance of rain or a storm. Otherwise, partly cloudy and humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Wind: South, SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered showers possible in the afternoon, a 30% to 40% chance, higher in Deep East Texas. Low: 75. High: 90. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered storms look to increase, a 40% chance. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: T-storm chances continue, a 40% chance. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances at 30%, but warmer. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More showers and a few storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

