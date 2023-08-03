TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 82. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 105. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine around and remaining very warm in the afternoon. Low: 81. High: 103. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 101. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms off to the north. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 79. High: 100. Winds: SE 15 MPH.