TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and less humid. Low: 68. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 91. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers to our east. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and warmer. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sunshine as temperatures remain in the 90s for the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 91. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 69. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.