Thursday Evening Forecast: Dry for now, rain returns late weekend

THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures fall to the 60s and 50s. Wind: Turing East 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear & chilly. Patchy fog and dew. Lows: middle 40s to lower 50s. Wind: East, SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Highs: middle 70s to near 80. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds and then partly cloudy for the afternoon. Increasing humidity. Low: 61. High: 83. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain likely, especially north of HWY 79 during the day. Chances at 40% to 60%. Low: 66. Highs: 70s to lower 80s. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with more scattered storms, particularly in the first half of the day. A 40% chance. Low: 67. High: 80. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms likely. Some heavy rain at times. Chances at 60%. Low: 69. High: 81. Wind: SE 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain at times, muggy. Chances at 40%. Low: 65. High: 76. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: More rain with a few cloud breaks. Warmer. A 40% chance. Low: 66. High: 82. Wind: SE 10 mph.