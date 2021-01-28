Thursday Evening Forecast: Sunshine expected to finish out work week

THIS EVENING: Generally clear skies with temperatures in the 40s. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 36. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies as our temperatures trend a bit warmer. High: 60. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers in the morning. Rainfall totals are expected to remain less than a quarter of an inch. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 52. High: 69. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 43. High: 56. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 36. High: 58. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Clouds increasing by the end of the day. We’ll call it partly cloudy. Low: 39. High: 61. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an increasing chance of rain late in the day. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 63. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain chances increasing throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 61. High: 64. Winds: SW 15 MPH.