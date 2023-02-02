TONIGHT: Rain ends by midnight, clouds will decrease after midnight. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 30. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 52. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 29. High: 57. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 41. High: 65. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 49. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing late. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 67. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional rain chances. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 54. High: 64. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances ending. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 63. Winds: SW 15 MPH.