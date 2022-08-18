**Tracking the tropics**

A little something, something will be brewing in the Gulf this weekend. With a lot of available gulf moisture and another front, our rain chances will increase next week.

ketk.com/weather

TONIGHT: A few clouds with an isolated shower or two before midnight. Some rumbles of thunder are possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. Winds: East 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 94. Winds: East 5 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm south. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms here and there. More rain in the area will result in cooler temperatures. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 76. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some good rain. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 74. High: 83. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with additional rain chances. Temperatures will remain cooler. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 72. High: 84. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another chance of rain. Temperatures will remain in the 80s assuming the rain falls. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 73. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 87. Winds: NE 5 MPH.