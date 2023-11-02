TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN WELL ABOVE FREEZING TONIGHT. HIGH PRESSURE AND DRY AIR HAVE SETTLED IN WHICH MEANS HIGH TEMEPRATURES WILL RISE OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS. HIGHS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE 70S ON FRIDAY. HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE 80S ARE POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and not as cool. Low: 41. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 49. High: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies along with warm temperatures. Low: 56. High: 79. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 62. High: 81. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining warm. Low: 64. High: 83. Winds: S 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a front moving through that could bring us some rain. Low: 62. High: 77. Winds: W 15 MPH.