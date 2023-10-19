TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 56. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 88. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 58. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler. Low: 64. High: 86. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 63. High: 84. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 65. High: 83. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an increasing rain chances as a storm system begins to the materialize out to our west. Chance of rain: 30%. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67. High: 80. Winds: SE 15 MPH.