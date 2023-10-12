TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover after midnight. Temperatures will remain in the 60s. Low: 66. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Decreasing clouds throughout the day. A front will arrive later in the day. High: 82. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 55. High: 73. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 51. High: 70. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 49. High: 69. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 46. High: 72. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 78. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 79. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.