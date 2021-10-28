Thursday Evening Forecast: The wind continues on Friday, lighter by the weekend

THIS EVENING: Remaining windy with clouds east of HWY 69. Temperatures to the 60s and 50s. Wind: Northwest sustained 15-30 mph, gusts 25-40 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds mainly east, mostly clear west of HWY 69. Colder start. Lows: lower to middle 50s. Wind: Northwest sustained 10-20 mph, gusts 20-30 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds gradually move east into the afternoon. Windy & cool. Highs: middle 60s. Wind: Northwest sustained 15-25 mph, gusts 25-35 mph.

SATURDAY: A colder morning. Lows: middle to a few lower 40s. More sunshine and lighter winds. Highs: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): After a chilly start, more sunshine in the afternoon and warmer. Low: 47. High: 79. Wind: South 5 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds returning during the afternoon. Warm. Low: 53. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. A 30% chance of rain late evening into the overnight. Low: 58. High: 73. Wind: South, turning North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely and cooler, a 40% chance. Low: 59. High: 64. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Low: 45. High: 62. Wind: NE 10 mph.

