TONIGHT: Storms end early, skies turn clear late. Low: 69. Winds: W 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and large hails. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 71. High: 91. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated storms in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 73. High: 94. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 72. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: S 15 MPH.