TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover with storm chances late in the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 70. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with storm chances increasing from west to east. Temperatures will remain rather warm. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 77. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 52. High: 78. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance as a shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 77. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or two in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 73. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 48. High: 68. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 46. High: 72. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with rain chances increasing late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.