Thursday Evening Forecast: Trending hotter this weekend, storm risk late Sunday

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and warm. The International Space Station flyover will occur from 7:39 PM until 7:46 PM. Wind: turning SE to South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Warmer night under a mainly clear sky. Lows: upper 50s to mostly lower 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and hot. High: 92. Wind: SW to South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, increasing humidity. Low: 67. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Very muggy. Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of t-storms before 8 PM. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: A 40% chance of t-storms, especially north of HWY 84. A few strong or severe storms possible mainly north of I-20, primary severe threats being hail and gusty winds. Lows by Monday morning: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers for the morning, a 30% chance. PM sun and warm. High: 86. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid and breezy. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 84. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds linger, and a 20% to 30% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.

