Thursday Evening Forecast: Trending hotter this weekend, storm risk late Sunday

THIS EVENING: Clear sky and warm. The International Space Station flyover will occur from 7:39 PM until 7:46 PM. Wind: turning SE to South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Warmer night under a mainly clear sky. Lows: upper 50s to mostly lower 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and hot. High: 92. Wind: SW to South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, increasing humidity. Low: 67. High: 93. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Very muggy. Increasing clouds with a 20% chance of t-storms before 8 PM. Low: 69. High: 90. Wind: South 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT into MONDAY MORNING: A 40% chance of t-storms, especially north of HWY 84. A few strong or severe storms possible mainly north of I-20, primary severe threats being hail and gusty winds. Lows by Monday morning: upper 60s to lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Showers for the morning, a 30% chance. PM sun and warm. High: 86. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid and breezy. Low: 72. High: 91. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 84. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds linger, and a 20% to 30% chance of rain. Low: 62. High: 82. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.