TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 75. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 102. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
MONDAY: Sunny and very hot. Low: 77. High: 104. Winds: S 10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 103. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 103. Winds: S 10-15 MPH
THURSDAY: Sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 102. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.