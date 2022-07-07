TONIGHT: A few clouds and remaining muggy. Low: 78. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 102. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 103. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and storms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm chance. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with a spotty rain chance. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.