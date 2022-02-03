THIS EVENING: Wintry mix ending to the east, but as the atmosphere finally cools below freezing, the wintry mix will transition to snow. This may cause a light accumulation in east/southeast areas. Otherwise, cold. Temperatures drop the 20s. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Precipitation ending late evening, allowing for a light accumulation for far east-southeast areas, and a few snow flurries are possible. Anything on the roads will freeze if not evaporated by the strong northwest wind. Lows drop to the lower and middle 20s. Wind: North 10-15 mph, making it feel like the teens and single digits across the NW counties.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy and still cold. Snow flurries possible, a 10% chance. High: 32, middle 30s in Deep East Texas. Wind: North 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Clouds clear out and very cold. Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s, but the northwest counties could reach the lower teens to single digits.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 42. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues. A cold start, milder afternoon. Low: 25. High: 49. Wind: West 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. Low: 28. High: 50. Wind: North 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny skies and much warmer. Low: 29. High: 57. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and a milder afternoon. Low: 35. High: 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 37. High: 60. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.