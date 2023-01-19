TONIGHT: A few clouds around, especially after midnight tonight. Low: 39. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly cloudy in the evening with a small chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%-20%. High: 58. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: We’ll see a better rain chance late in the day of Saturday. Otherwise, we’ll remain mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 44. High: 57. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little chilly. Low: 41. High: 56. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 37. High: 62. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and trending colder during the day. We could see a snow flake or two in our far NE counties as the storm system moves away from East. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 42. High: 48. Winds: N 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers prior to daybreak Tuesday. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 34. High: 47. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warmer. Low: 35. High: 53. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.