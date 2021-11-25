Thursday Evening Forecast: Very cold night ahead, more rain Saturday

THIS EVENING: Clouds remain across most of East Texas, especially south of HWY 31. Temperatures to the lower 50s and 40s. Wind: North 10 MPH.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds linger for areas south of HWY 31. Lows in these areas: lower to middle 30s from HWY 31 to HWY 84, then middle to upper 30s south of HWY 84. North of HWY 31, a mainly clear sky, allowing for a heavy frost and a freeze. Lows in this area from the lower 30s to the upper 20s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Highs: middle 50s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mainly cloudy after 3 PM. Cool day. Low: 40. High: 61. A 20% to 40% chance of rain after 3 PM, increasing from southwest to east-northeast. After 6 PM, periods of rain likely especially south of I-20 into the early overnight. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Milder as more sun prevails. Low: 47. High: 65. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 41. High: 70. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine continues, warming up more. Low: 47. High: 73. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 50. High: 74. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.