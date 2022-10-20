TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and not as cold. Low: 55. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 86. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Low: 63. High: 85. Winds: S 20 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies along with a very warm afternoon. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: S 20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain and storm chances increasing late in the day. Temperatures will respond by being cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 68. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers early in the day as a cold front moves through. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 65. High: 73. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 52. High: 71. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 50. High: 74. Winds: NW 5 MPH.