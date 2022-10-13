TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cooler. Low: 53. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 87. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and trending warmer. Low: 64. High: 90. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with some on and off showers as a cold front moves through. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 66. High: 79. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers early followed by clouds. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 62. High: 71. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 51. High: 69. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 47. High: 70. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and quite a bit warmer. Low: 48. High: 76. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.