THIS EVENING: Clear skies. Windy early, then relaxing after 8 PM. Temperatures to the 50s. Wind: NW 15-25 mph, decreasing to 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and much cooler. Low: 40 and some 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph, increasing to 10 mph by daybreak. Feels like temperatures in the 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold morning. Mostly sunny. Still windy at times. High: 69. Wind: NW 15-25 mph, gusts 25-35 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. Low: 40. High: 78. Wind: SW 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy sky and breezy. A 10% chance of rain late day. Low: 58. High: 82. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms increasing for the afternoon and evening. A severe storm risk. Mostly cloudy & humid. Low: 67. High: 83. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms, these could turn severe. Very warm. Low: 68. High: 83. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% to 40% chance of t-storms. Storms have the potential to turn severe once again. Low: 66. High: 80. Wind: South, turning NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. Low: 51. High: 75. Wind: North 10 mph.

