Thursday Evening Forecast: Warm Friday, but the weekend turns cold

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear skies with temperatures falling from the low-70s into the upper-50s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with clouds increasing north of I-20 towards daybreak. Lows in the mid-40s. Wind: NE, gradually turning to E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Clouds will increase throughout the day from north to south. Highs in the low-70s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and much colder. A 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas in the morning. Temperatures staying in the 40s throughout most of day. Wind: NW 20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A chance of snow flurries, mainly north of I-20. Dusting possible on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses. No travel impacts expected at this time. Lows in the upper-20s to low-30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 49. Wind: NW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 30. High: 58. Wind: N 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 37. High: 66. Wind: S 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers as a cold front moves through. Low: 52. High: 67. Wind: W 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Low: 40. High: 53. Wind: NNE 10 mph.