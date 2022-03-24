THIS EVENING: Clear and cool. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: NW 10 mph to West 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Another cold night. Frost possible. Low: middle to upper 30s. Wind: West 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and warmer. High: 75. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and breezy. Low: 47. High: 79. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Stronger breeze and a few high clouds. Very warm with low humidity. Low: 52. High: 81. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and windy. Increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 57. High: 82. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy. Muggy & windy. A 20% chance of rain during the day. Low: 63. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Storms appear likely, chances for now at 30%. A few could be severe into the afternoon. Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows: upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs: lower 70s. Wind: SW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds and cooler. Low: 47. High: 67. Wind: NW 15 mph.

