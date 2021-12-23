Thursday Evening Forecast: We’re warm and dry this Christmas weekend

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: SSW 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Breezy, with passing clouds. Lows in the upper-50s to low-60s. Wind: SSW 15 mph.

TOMORROW: A mix of clouds and sunshine with windy conditions. Highs in the upper-70s. Wind: SW 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

CHRISTMAS (SATURDAY): Partly cloudy with record high temperatures possible. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SW 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Staying warm under partly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 79. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65. High: 76. Wind: SSW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 66. High: 78. Wind: SSW 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 65. High: 75. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 73. Wind: W 5-10 mph.