TONIGHT: Rain will begin to move in from the west and continue for a few hours. Most of East Texas will see around 0.5″ of rainfall. Low: 44. Winds: E 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few morning showers are likely (especially East of highway 69). The rain will taper off in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 49. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 40. High: 56. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a little bit warmer. Low: 33. High: 61. Winds: S 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe (especially south). Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 45. High: 62. Winds: S 20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers decreasing in the morning hours. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 37. High: 48. Winds: NW 25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 29. High: 58. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 43. High: 65. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.