Thursday Evening Forecast: Hot holiday weekend ahead

THIS EVENING: Isolated storms moving west and ending after 9 PM. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Patchy fog develops near areas that had rain Thursday evening. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to passing clouds in the afternoon. A 10% chance of rain, mostly east of HWY 69. Hotter temperatures and a slight drop in the humidity. High: 98. Wind: SE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Nearing 100 degrees with sunny skies. Low: 75. High: 98. Wind: SW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and hot. Clouds increase late afternoon and evening, with a 10% chance of rain after 8 PM. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly cloudy. A few t-storms in the afternoon, chance at 20% to 30%. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A few storms possible, a 20% probability. Low: 74. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 72. High: 97. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Low: 70. High: 95. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.