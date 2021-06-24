Thursday Forecast: Hot & muggy, heat index 102+

Today: A few clouds to start Thursday. Starting off in the low 70’s with some sunshine towards lunch. Afternoon high’s in the low 90’s. Dry to start the middle of the week. Winds out of the southeast 5-10 mph

Tonight: Temperatures staying around the mid to upper 70’s throughout the night. Partly cloudy with muggy conditions into the morning.

Friday: Warmer in the mid 90’s with muggy conditions returning. Sunny afternoon for Thursday with a few clouds during the day. Winds south early on bringing muggy conditions back. Heat index values in the triple digits for most of the afternoon.

Saturday: A muggy start to the day in the mid 70’s. Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90’s. Heat index values back into the triple digits. Mainly sunny with a few clouds around but overall dry.

Sunday: Hot and sunny again for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 90’s. Heat index values around 100 again. Isolated storm chances possible going into the afternoon. 30% chance for a storm.

Monday: Hot and sunny with scattered showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Temperatures around the 90 degree mark. Muggy conditions in the afternoon with chances for a shower or storm as a front brings a few during the back half of the day. Chance for rain 30%-40%.