Thursday Forecast: Sunny & Windy

Today: Clear and sunny for Thursday with a chilly start in the mid 40’s. Very windy for the day with a northwest wind 15-20 MPH and wind gusts up to 30 MPH. Lots of sunshine for the day with cooler temperatures around 60 in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and chilly around 40 degrees to start Friday. Winds will calm slightly with a northwesterly breeze 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Chilly start around 40 with clear conditions. Afternoon sunshine with temperatures in the low 60’s. North wind 10 MPH.

Saturday: Low’s near 40 to start Saturday. Sunny with high’s in the mid 60’s. Dry and clear with an easterly wind 10 MPH.

Sunday: Low’s in the 40’s to start the day with sunshine for Sunday. High’s during the afternoon around 70 with dry conditions. A few clouds return late. Southeasterly wind 10 MPH.

Monday: Rain chances return to start the week with high’s back in the low 70’s. Winds shift to the southeast with increased cloud cover. Chance for showers in the afternoon 30% into the night.

Tuesday: A few showers with high’s in the low 70’s. South wind continues as showers continue into the day. Chance for rain 40% with partly cloudy skies.