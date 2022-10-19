TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 44. Winds: S 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High: 81. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 57. High: 84. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 61. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 65. High: 87. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with chances of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of showers and thunderstorms in the area. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 60. High: 75. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 57. High: 76. Winds: NE 5 MPH.