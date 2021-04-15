Thursday Midday Forecast: Cloudy & Cooler, Evening Showers

Today: Mostly cloudy afternoon with high’s in the mid 60’s most of the day. Winds stay out of the northeast around 10 mph shifting slightly east. Showers return from the west in the evening with a 30% chance for showers to end the day.

Tonight: A few showers will continue into the night with temperatures dropping into the low 50’s. Some light precipitation will be around to start Friday with cloudy conditions. Winds will continue out of the east-northeast around 10 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers and a couple storms throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will stay cool in the low 60’s. Afternoon storms could contain hail and strong winds. Rain will begin to move out during the evening. Chance for rain 60%.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40’s to start the day. Not much sunshine but mostly dry for the day. High’s in the low 60’s for Saturday afternoon. Winds out of the north 10 mph.

Sunday: Slight clearing early in the morning with low’s in the mid 40’s. Mostly dry with a little sun returning Sunday afternoon. High’s will stay in the upper 60’s.

Monday: Low’s in the mid 40’s to start the day. Mostly dry with a few clouds and some sunshine with high’s around 70. Winds will shift slightly to the south at the end of the day.