Thursday Midday Forecast: Cloudy with a few peeks of sun

Today: Afternoon high’s around 70 with clouds increasing into the day. Southeast winds continue through the day up to 15 mph. An isolated chance for light precipitation possible at the end of the day.

Tonight. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50’s. An isolated chance for light precipitation overnight into Friday morning. Winds stay out of the south 10 mph into the morning.

Friday: Stormy with temperatures in the low 70’s. Rain chances increase into the lunch hour with storms popping up into the afternoon. A few storms will be strong to severe. The primary threat is damaging wind and large hail. An isolated tornado or two are possible throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times but the severe threat will be possible from lunch into the evening. Clearing should begin into Friday night. Chance for showers and storms 80%.

Saturday: Clouds clear out after lunch with more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid 70’s for Saturday. Winds will be out of the north for the beginning of the day shifting to the south towards the end of the day around 10 mph.

Sunday: Cool to start in the day in the low 50’s. Sunny with afternoon high’s around 80. Dry with winds out of the south to end the weekend.

Monday: Warmer in the low 80’s. Sunny in the afternoon with a few clouds towards the end of the day. Breezy afternoon with a south wind up to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with chance for storms in the afternoon. High’s in the upper 70’s. Winds shift from the southwest to the northwest as the front passes through. Chance for rain 40%.