Thursday Midday Forecast: Sunny Afternoon Today, Stormy Friday Ahead

Today: Mostly sunny this afternoon with high’s around 80. Winds light out of the west with a few clouds to end your Thursday. The evening should stay warm and mostly dry with temperatures staying into the upper 60’s to end the day.

Tonight: Low’s in the low 60’s to start Friday. Warm in the afternoon with high’s in the mid 80’s. Dry and cloudy overnight into Friday with winds south around 10 mph.

Friday: Windy with a south breeze around 15-20 mph. Partly cloudy with a few moments of sun during the afternoon. High’s in the mid 80’s for Friday afternoon. During the evening we’ll see showers and storms developing to the northwest. As these storms move east-southeast they will become severe. The timing of these storms seems to be in the late afternoon throughout the evening into the night. All modes of severe weather are possible, damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and tornadoes could be in some of the storms Friday evening into the night. Chance for rain 70%.

Saturday: Storms end overnight into Saturday before the morning. Low’s will dip into the 50’s for the morning Saturday. Afternoon high’s will be in the mid 70’s with sunny skies. Winds out of the north around 10 mph will keep us sunny and slightly cooler to start the weekend.

Sunday: Cool start in the upper 40’s in some spots. Mostly clear to start Sunday with a few clouds in the afternoon. High’s close to 80 for Sunday. Winds shift to the south during the day to start to warm us up and usher in some clouds to end the day.

Monday: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 80’s for Monday. A little sun in the afternoon with a slight chance for an isolated shower to end the day. Winds stay out of the south 10 mph. Chance for rain 20%.