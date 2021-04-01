Thursday Midday Forecast: Sunny & Mild Afternoon

Today: Sunny with high’s in the mid 60’s this afternoon into the evening. It’s another clear and cold night when the sun sets temperatures will drop into the 40’s quickly.

Tonight: Clear and cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid 30’s. Calm wind overnight helping temperatures drop.

Good Friday: Cold in the mid 30’s to start the day. Mid 60’s for afternoon high’s with sunny conditions throughout the day. Winds shift to the south during the day which might bring in a few late clouds. Temperatures will stay a few degrees warmer overnight in the low 40’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy for most of the day. Low’s in the mid 40’s to start the day. High’s near 70 in the afternoon with a little sunshine here and there throughout the day. Mostly dry with a southerly breeze 10 mph.

Easter Sunday: Slightly warmer in the morning with some cloud cover to start Easter Sunday. Mid 50’s for the beginning of the day climbing into the low 70’s for the afternoon. Mostly dry with a little cloud cover for the afternoon. Southerly breeze continuing through the weekend.

Monday: A few clouds around with some sunshine throughout Monday. Low’s around 60 with high’s near 80. Winds staying south 10 mph.