THIS AFTERNOON: A 60% chance of showers, with a wintry mix in northwestern counties. Highs generally in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain and wintry mix ending, colder. Lows in the mid-to-upper-20s, with some low-20s possible in northwest counties. Wind: N 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Clouds increase once again as a 20% chance of showers returns. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 60% chance of rain. Low: 37. High: 41. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 34. High: 56. Wind: N 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with seasonal temperatures. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 45. High: 65. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies and mild. Low: 47. High: 70. Wind: SE 5 mph.