TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s with the heat index topping out around 105. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the low-90s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and storms at night. Low: 78. Wind: 97. Wind: S 15-20 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine, along with a few passing clouds. Low: 79. High: 98. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Wind: S 10-15 mph.