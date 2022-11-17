TODAY: Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper-50s. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-to-mid-30s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. A 20% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 35. High: 50. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 38. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers in Deep East Texas. Low: 38. High: 50. Wind: E 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance of showers. Low: 43. High: 57. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 48. High: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.